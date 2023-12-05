TV

Rita Ora and Jeannie Mai Join Ryan Seacrest to Host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024

Rita Ora and Ryan Seacrest
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
By Rachel McRady
Published: 6:15 AM PST, December 5, 2023

Co-host Dayanara Torres will also be returning to present from Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest won't be alone this New Year's Eve. The longtime host and TV personality is being joined by three co-hosts as he once again heads up ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show. 

Seacrest will be in New York City's Times Square with singer Rita Ora. The show will also be broadcast from Hollywood, California, with TV personality Jeannie Mai hosting on that coast. And presenter Dayanara Torres is returning to co-host from Puerto Rico. 

The show will air Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will run through to the midnight countdown from Times Square where the ball will drop. 

The annual event boasts a slew of performances and A-list appearances in the five-and-a-half hours on the air. The line-up will be announced at a later date. 

Legendary TV host Dick Clark died in 2012 at the age of 82, but the New Year's Eve show continues to honor his legacy. 

