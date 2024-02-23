Rob Kardashian had a touching message for his late father on what would have been his 80th birthday.

On Thursday, the former reality star's Instagram account featured a post in honor of dad Robert Kardashian, who died from esophageal cancer in 2003. The father of four and famed O.J. Simpson defense attorney was 59 years old.

"Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you," the post -- featuring a throwback photo of his dad and mom, Kris Jenner, who were married from 1978 to 1991 -- read. "I miss You every day. I Love You so much 💙🥹💙."

This year, Rob's famous siblings also paid tribute to their dad on what would have been a milestone birthday.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday dad! 🕊️," sister Kim Kardashian wrote. " I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can’t ski without thinking of you. I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted. God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad. I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it. Thank you for being the best example of the purest love 🤍."

Over on her page, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time. He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."



Khloe Kardashian shared, "I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️ thank you for everything 🤍 Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you! PS this audio can be viewed as sad or beautiful. I choose beauty. I am not sad anymore Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I’m not sad. In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did! Thank you for choosing such an incredible mommy to be by our side 🤍 Thank you Lord for choosing us to be together. Thank you for guiding us daily. Happy birthday daddy!!! Hold space for us 🤍🕊️."

