Rob Reiner Pays Tribute to Ex-Wife Penny Marshall: 'I Will Miss Her'
Rob Reiner will always have a special place in his heart for Penny Marshall.
Following the news of the comedian's death, her ex-husband took to social media to share his condolences and reflect on his and Marshall's time together.
"So sad about Penny," the 71-year-old actor first tweeted on Tuesday, adding, "I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."
Reiner and Marshall were married for 10 years, from 1971 to 1981. Reiner also adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracy.
The two worked together on a couple of occasions, including The Odd Couple and 1978's More Than Friends. Marshall was previously married to athlete Michel Henry, with whom she had Tracy.
Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills, California, home due to complications from diabetes. She was 75.
The late comedian and director's family shared a statement with ET following the news of her death: "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family. As an actress, her work on Laverne & Shirley broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time. She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick."
See more on Marshall's life and legacy in the video above.
