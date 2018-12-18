Rob Reiner will always have a special place in his heart for Penny Marshall.

Following the news of the comedian's death, her ex-husband took to social media to share his condolences and reflect on his and Marshall's time together.

"So sad about Penny," the 71-year-old actor first tweeted on Tuesday, adding, "I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."

Reiner and Marshall were married for 10 years, from 1971 to 1981. Reiner also adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracy.

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

The two worked together on a couple of occasions, including The Odd Couple and 1978's More Than Friends. Marshall was previously married to athlete Michel Henry, with whom she had Tracy.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills, California, home due to complications from diabetes. She was 75.

The late comedian and director's family shared a statement with ET following the news of her death: "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family. As an actress, her work on Laverne & Shirley broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time. She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick."

See more on Marshall's life and legacy in the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosie O’Donnell, Busy Philipps and More Stars React to Penny Marshall’s Death

Penny Marshall Dead at 75

Nancy Wilson, GRAMMY-Winning Jazz and Pop Singer, Dead at 81

Related Gallery