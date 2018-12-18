Ron Howard, Russell Crowe, Billie Lourd & More Stars React to Penny Marshall's Death
Hollywood is mourning the death of actress and director Penny Marshall.
The Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley star died from complications related to diabetes at her Hollywood Hills, California, home on Monday night a rep told ET on Tuesday. She was 75.
Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to share an old commercial she did with Marshall for K-Mart and expressing how “heartbroken” she felt.
Glee star Jane Lynch seemed to be in disbelief, sharing an article about Marshall’s death and simply writing “No.” She then retweeted a scene from A League of Their Own, one of many film favorites directed by Marshall.
“Simply heartbroken #ripPENNY,” the 56-year-old actress wrote.
Busy Philipps, Sean Astin and Thora Birch also expressed their sadness on Twitter.
“Oh Penny Marshal,” Philipps wrote. “Rest In Peace and thank you for everything..”
“I got to stay up late-after Happy Days-2 watch Laverne & Shirley,” Astin shared. “So sad 2 learn that Penny Marshall has passed. Sitting on a sit-com set 40 years later, thinking about milk & pepsi, rodeo-doh-doh-doh & so many of her brilliant moments. Love to her family, friends & our town...”
“So heartbreaking,” Birch agreed. “But, I’ll bet Garry and Penny are probably raising hell up there in the great beyond once again. We’ll always miss you both and keep replaying the laughs!! ."
Tom Hanks, who starred in A League of Their Own, also posted a sweet tribute.
Marshall’s goddaughter, Billie Lourd, posted a sweet throwback snap of her mom, late actress Carrie Fisher, with Marshall, while Happy Days co-star Ron Howard said he felt lucky to have worked with Marshall.
"#RIPPennyMarshall. She was funny & so smart," Howard wrote. "She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her."
Another Happy Days co-star, Henry Winkler, released a statement sharing his condolences.
"I first met Penny one month after having arriving here in LA," Winkler said. "I was a guest star on a TV pilot she was working on. The next time we worked together was on that iconic episode of 'Happy Days.' She was so inventive, so funny and so warm. She brought her own unique brand of humor to what was on the written page. Watching her playing Laverne, I remember thinking, 'Wow, she has just created the 20th Century Lucille Ball.'"
Russell Crowe revealed he had just held an award once presented to him by Marshall on Monday, the day that she died.
“Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall,” he tweeted. “Hadn’t seen it in years. Then today’s news ... Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy, so talented and she loved movies. RIP.”
In a statement released to ET, Robert De Niro said, "Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace."
Dennis Rodman's team also released a statement on behalf of the athlete.
“Dennis is sad to hear of Penny’s passing and will always think of the friendship and many great memories he had with her. He’s happy she is no longer suffering," the statement said.
Melissa Joan Hart, meanwhile, paid tribute to what a significant role model Marshall was for female comedians.
“Heartbroken to learn that #PennyMarshall has passed away!! 💔,” the actress wrote alongside a throwback photo of Marshall on Instagram. “The Marshall family holds a special place in my heart for being so kind and creative and encouraging to other artists. But she was a special role model for female comedians like myself. #RIP #ThankYou.”
