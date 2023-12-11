Robert De Niro had his family close for his latest public appearance.

Over the weekend, the 80-year-old actor attended Art Basel in Miami, Florida, with his daughter, Drena, and his son, Julian. De Niro was there to speak during the Tribeca Storytellers: Robert De Niro & JR In Conversation At Tribeca Festival event on Saturday.

In the audience for the chat were his two kids, as well as De Niro's Killers of The Flower Moon co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

While in Miami, Drena had a proud daughter moment as she took to Instagram to share some pics from a day out with her dad and brother.

Stephen Lovekin for Tribeca

The post led with a picture of Drena, Julian and De Niro cheek to cheek in a photo booth. In the next image, Drena and Julian stood behind their father and kicked up their legs while posing inside of an exhibit. The post continued with pictures of the trio taking in the art, and another photo with JR.

Rounding out Drena's post was a photo of a mural in honor of her late son and De Niro's grandson, Leandro, who died in July. He was 19.

"It’s a family affair . 24hrs of much needed joy, laughs,, art ,family time and friendship. What more can one ask for ♥️Thank you @juliansden @jr @janetribeca @nancyellenlefkowitz @danandtheory @_cyst1_ @dcmooregallery @robertdenirosr🕊️ @l.eand.r0 🕊️ #virginiaadmiral 🕊️and of course my 3 angels here on earth #NickyD #EllaD and #LexiD #miamiartbasel #arthealstheheart #cantspelllovewithoutleo," Drena wrote.

Drena took to Instagram again to dedicate another post to the mural, which featured a picture of Leandro flashing the peace sign with a red heart over his eye.

"Thank you @_cyst1_ for this incredibly moving tribute to our beautiful Leo . Thank you Marelos for making it happen on this quick trip for us to experience this moment together . Pedro you brought much healing to mine , @juliansden and our dad’s heart with this beautiful mural. #cantspelllovewithoutleo #wynwood #miami #mural #leandroforever 🖤♥️🕊️✨," she wrote.

The post featured a picture of Drena with her arms wrapped around her father, while they stood in front of the artwork.

In August, it was confirmed that Leandro died of an accidental overdose. Drena told ET in a statement, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

In addition to 52-year-old Drena and 28-year-old Julian, De Niro is the father of Julian's twin brother, Aaron, Raphael, 47, Elliot, 25, Helen, 11, and Gia, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, in April.

In April, the Killers of the Flower Moon star gushed to ET about fatherhood, saying, "It's great!"

