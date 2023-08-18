Robert De Niro's Unique 80th Birthday Cake Is a Must-See

Robert De Niro's birthday cake was as impressive as the guest list at his party! The celebrated actor turned 80 on Thursday and marked the milestone with a star-studded party and a show-stopping cake.

The remarkably realistic dessert, which was photographed as it was wheeled into the bash at New York City's Locanda Verde, appeared to a replica the Greenwich Hotel and Tribeca Screening Room, and featured a photo of De Niro fixing his tie on the edible screen. The cake also include stadium seating, in which edible figurines sat, serving as the moviegoers.

"Happy birthday, Bob!" the masterpiece read.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

The lengthy list of celebs who were there to enjoy the special treat included Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Uma Thurman, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken, Lorne Michaels, Paul McCartney and Alec Baldwin.

De Niro's family was likewise in attendance, as his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and their 4-month-old daughter, Gia, were on hand for the occasion.

The big bash came just over a month after De Niro and Chen's baby girl made her TV debut during Chen's CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. The baby made a brief appearance during the near-10-minute conversation, during which the world-champion martial artist opened up to King about the scary postpartum complication she endured after giving birth to the actor's seventh child.

A few days later, on CBS Mornings, King shared the first photo of De Niro and Chen's daughter. King also revealed that little Gia takes her middle name, Virginia, from De Niro's mother.

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Shares His Reaction to Her Bell's Palsy Diagnosis This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Robert De Niro's 80th B-Day Bash: See the A-List Stars Who Celebrated!

See Robert de Niro and Tiffany Chen's Daughter Gia Make Her TV Debut

Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Developed Bell's Palsy After Giving Birth

Related Gallery