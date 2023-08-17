Most Oscar ceremonies don't have the star power of Robert De Niro's 80th birthday party! The celebrated actor commemorated his milestone birthday with a celebration that brought together some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

The man of the hour held his blowout bash at Locanda Verde, a high-end Italian restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City.

De Niro was joined by his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and their 4-month-old daughter, Gia, as well as a slew of his famous friends and past and present co-stars.

The pair dressed casually for the festivities, with De Niro rocking a charcoal blazer over a tan polo and black jeans, while Chen worked a white v-neck top and a white sweater along with grey sweats and white sneakers.

Amid a Hollywood career that has spanned over 57 years and includes some of the most iconic roles of any living actor, De Niro has made life-long friendships with some of the most well-respected and influential figures in American pop culture.

And, since you only turn 80 once, basically all of them came out to show the two-time Oscar winner some love.

De Niro's longtime collaborator and close friend Martin Scorsese was among the slew of A-listers who turned up for the big night, along with a few of Hollywood's other iconic directors, including Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and Star Wars creator George Lucas -- the latter of whom was mobbed by autograph-seeking fans.

The guest list also included Uma Thurman and her father, Robert Thurman, as well as Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, and Christopher Walken.

Saturday Night Live producer and creator Lorne Michaels came out to show some love to the screen legend -- who also guest starred multiple times on SNL as Robert Mueller.

Music icon Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, also turned up to celebrate the occasion.

Alec Baldwin, meanwhile, came out for the event just a few weeks after undergoing surgery.

Baldwin appeared to be in good spirits outside of the venue, where he was joined by wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The big birthday bash comes just over a month after De Niro and Chen's baby girl made her TV debut during Chen's CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King that aired on July 14.

The baby made a brief appearance during the near-10-minute conversation, during which the world-champion martial artist opened up to King about the scary postpartum complication she endured after giving birth to the 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor's seventh child.

De Niro originally shared the news that he and Chen had welcomed a baby in May 2023, correcting an ET Canada interviewer at the time who said he was a father of six, sharing, "I just had a baby."

A few days later, on CBS Mornings, King shared the first photo of De Niro and Chen's daughter. King also revealed that little Gia takes her middle name, Virginia, from De Niro's mother.

De Niro is also a dad to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

