Alec Baldwin Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery

Alec Baldwin is on the mend after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary," his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, wrote on Instagram, sharing the news. "We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."

Added Hilaria, "Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."

In the comment section, Alec made sure his longtime other half also got credit. "And you," he wrote. "Thanks to you.."

While the actor has not addressed the procedure further, Hilaria shared a photo of herself with Alec in a hospital gown smiling seemingly from a bed.

Just over a week ago, the star commemorated the last day of filming for Rust, 19 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Joel Souza's Western movie.

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana... It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today," he captioned an Instagram post at the time. "Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle."

A month earlier, it was confirmed that criminal charges against Alec stemming from the death of Halyna had been dismissed.

Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told ET they were "pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin." The lawyers added, "We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

In a statement to ET, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis explained the decision behind dropping the charges, noting that charges may be refiled.

"Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III," the statement read. "Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going."

RELATED CONTENT:

Alec Baldwin Marks 'Rust's Last Day of Filming, Says It's 'a Miracle'

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on New Baby

Alec Baldwin's 'Kent State' Film Will Not Have Any Guns on Set

Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Forgot' Daughter Ireland in Tribute to Kids

‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery