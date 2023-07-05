Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez's family continues to grieve his untimely death.

A few days after Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, announced her son's death, his father, Carlos Rodriguez, took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to his son. Leandro was reportedly 19 at the time of his death.

"If you knew him you would know. ♥️💔 Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him," Carlos wrote, alongside a video clip of his son as a young boy. "Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world. Leo was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn’t care for."

"Like his parents he loved art and artists, he was comfortable in this tribe," the grieving father continued. "Leo loved to travel the world he was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about thing’s beyond his age. He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place. 👼 @drenadeniro and I are thankful for all who are supporting family friends and strangers families that have also lost a soul too soon. 👼🦁."

Drena announced the tragic news on July 2 with an Instagram tribute to her "beautiful sweet angel."

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," Drena continued. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Later, in a statement to ET, Drena said, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

Shortly thereafter, Robert spoke out, telling ET in a statement, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

No details about Leandro's cause of death have been shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drena De Niro Says Son Leandro 'Didn't Deserve to Die Like This'

Robert De Niro Reacts to Death of 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro's Grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, Dead at 19

Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery