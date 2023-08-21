It was a festive weekend in Cape Cod for the Kennedy family, as Sarah Kennedy married Jam Sulahry at the family's historic Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

According to People, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy celebrated her wedding with Sulahry -- a current student at Harvard Business School -- in a gorgeous seaside event. The couple had already legally wed on June 17, 2022 -- Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy's 72nd wedding anniversary -- in an intimate Pakistani ceremony called a Nikah.

The larger celebration on Saturday included nods to the bride's lineage, including a toast with the same champagne flutes, dubbed "Loving Cups," that were used at Sarah's grandparents' 1954 nuptials. The newlyweds also took their engagement photos on a sailboat belonging to John F. Kennedy, Sarah's great uncle.

"We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives,” Sarah, the daughter of Chris Kennedy, tells People. "It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home."

The party kicked off with a ceremony and cocktail hour at the compound's RFK House, with a reception that followed at the JFK House.

The couple, who met at Boston College, also included much of Sulahry's Pakistani heritage into the festivities, including the use of a pink and orange color palette "inspired by the beautiful surroundings of the Cape Cod coast, Sulahry’s Pakistani culture, [our] love for the water, and the natural gardens and landscape of the Kennedy Compound." They also hosted a Mehndi ceremony on the eve of their wedding, including "choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music."

"Our wedding is unique because we combine [my] Irish Catholic roots with Sulahry’s Muslim Pakistani roots to celebrate our love joyfully," Sarah says.

In typical Cape Cod fashion, the ceremony also included plenty of white and blue hues throughout. Sarah wore a traditional bridal gown featuring a strapless, sweetheart neckline and lace detailing, while her bridesmaids donned long, summery dresses in a variety of blue shades. The groom wore a classic navy blue suit, and the florals included fluffy white roses and blue hydrangeas.

"Getting married is about memorializing our love for each other and our commitment to each other for life," Sarah tells People. "We were best friends before dating and grew our relationship through good times and bad. Marriage is the next chapter in our love story, and we couldn’t be happier."

Sarah's was hardly the only high-profile wedding happening over the weekend. Taylor Swift was among the guests in attendance at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey nuptials, while Miley Cyrus was all smiles as the maid of honor at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purcell in Malibu, California.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Steps Out for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Star-Studded Wedding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell, Miley Serves as Maid of Honor

Jack Antonoff Marries Actress Margaret Qualley in Lavish Wedding

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal Among 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees

Caroline Kennedy's Son Jack Draws JFK Jr. Comparisons With New Pic

Related Gallery