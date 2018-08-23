April Love Geary is an open book!

Robin Thicke's girlfriend announced earlier this week that she was pregnant with her second child, just six months after giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Mia.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to answer some questions, and got very candid with her fans.

When one of her Instagram followers asked if she had any fear of miscarriages, Geary replied, “I had one before Mia. But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

She also revealed that her second pregnancy wasn’t planned, writing, “Nope!!! I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous.”

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

As for her reaction, Geary admitted that at first she was like, “Holy s**t!” She added, “Lmao, then just got excited thinking about how close baby number 2 and Mia will be.”

Geary insisted that she’s not scared about having kids close in age “at all.”

“My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now,” she wrote. “I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age, haha.”

Instagram Stories

Geary says she doesn’t have a preference for having a boy or girl, noting, “I’m hoping for healthy and happy.”

Revealing she’s about 12 weeks along, the model added, “I don’t feel as nauseous as I was with Mia. I also broke out on my face and this time it hasn’t happened (yet) lol.”

This will be the third child for Thicke, who shares son Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. For more from the 41-year-old singer, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Claps Back at Critics Who Say She Needs to Get Married

Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Geary Expecting Baby No. 2 Together

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Defends Breastfeeding Photo: 'Your Body Is Yours'

Related Gallery