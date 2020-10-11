Robin Williams' Son Zak Marries Olivia June: See the Pic!

Zak Williams has tied the knot! Robin Williams' son married his longtime love Olivia June on Saturday, he announced on Twitter.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay," Zak wrote alongside a photo of himself and Olivia on their wedding day.

The 37-year-old looked dapper in a bowtie, while Olivia offered a sneak peek at her wedding dress in the snap. The newlyweds smiled wide after saying "I do," and fans congratulated them on their happy day in the comments.

Olivia added in her own post, "Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so."

Zak and Olivia welcomed their first child together in May 2019, and paid tribute to Robin with their son's name. McLaurin Clement Williams takes his first name from Robin's middle name, McLaurin.

Robin died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain in July 2019, Zak -- whose mother is Robin's first wife, Valerie Velardie -- reflected on the struggle his father and his family felt over Robin's battle with depression and other health issues.

"It was sad to see someone who was suffering so," Zak shared. "As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain."

Zak has become an advocate for mental health. See more in the video below.

