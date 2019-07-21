Ahead of what would have been Robin Williams' 68th birthday, the late actor's son is opening up about his father's "pain" in the years before his death.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain last week, Zak Williams, 36, reflected on the struggle and challenges his father and his family felt over the Oscar winner's battle with depression and other health issues.

"It was sad to see someone who was suffering so," Zak shared. "As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain."

The celebrated star and comedian died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.

Looking back at his father's struggle, Zak admitted that he felt a sense of "helplessness" as he watched his father's emotional, internal struggle.

"I didn't know what I could do, or how I could be of the best support," Zak explained. "We all loved him so and found it difficult because he wasn't always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle… And we noticed that over a period of time."

The actor's son also admitted that the most "heartbreaking" thing for him to see was watching his dad still go out, perform stand-up, act in projects and make others laugh while he was personally in such a dark place.

"He still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world… While he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed," Zak reflected. "I admire him and loved him so, and having to share him [with the world] was hard."

Recently, Zak and his fiancee, Olivia June, welcomed their first child together on May 22, and he proudly paid tribute to his late father by naming his son McLaurin Clement Williams -- McLaurin being Robin's middle name.

Zak is Robin's son from his marriage to first wife Valerie Velardi. Robin was also father to daughter Zelda and son Cody from his second marriage, to Marsha Garces. He married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schneider, in October 2011.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

