Ron Perlman Marries 'StartUp' Co-Star Allison Dunbar in Italy

Ron Perlman is a married man once more! The Sons of Anarchy star tied the knot with his StarUp co-star, Allison Dunbar, in an intimate ceremony in at Francis Ford Coppola's property -- Palazzo Margherita -- in Bernalda, a small town in Southern Italy. Dunbar took to Instagram earlier this month to share the news.

Dressed in a short, white lace gown, the 49-year-old Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress donned a veil atop her long, blonde locks as she danced with Perlman, who rocked a black suit, blue shirt and a gold tie for the occasion.

"Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. ❤️ (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream 👗)," Dunbar captioned the June 14 post, which saw her dancing alongside the 72-year-old actor to Frank Sinatra's "You Make Me Feel So Young." @palazzomargherita @bernaldafunpage bomb tan by: @oatstanning 👙 #italianholiday #bernalda #labellavita #ladolcevita #italiangirl #basilicata #southernitalian #matera @ig_matera."

"❤️ Spring Has Indeed Sprung!!!❤️," Perlman wrote in the comments section.

The couple's Italian wedding comes just months after Perlman finalized his divorce from his first wife, jewelry and fashion designer, Opal Stone Perlman, in October.

In Nov. 2019, the Hellboy actor filed for divorce from Opal after 38 years of marriage.

Citing irreconcilable differences the pair separated in May 2019, ahead of Perlman filing papers for a dissolution of marriage later that year.

The two married on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and share two adult children -- daughter Blake, 38, and son Delroy, 32.

Perlman and Dunbar were first linked in 2019, with the couple getting engaged just a year later.

