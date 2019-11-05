'Sons Of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Files for Divorce After 38 Years of Marriage
Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has reportedly filed for divorce from jewelry and fashion designer, Opal Stone Perlman.
According to documents obtained by ET, the actor filed papers for a dissolution of his marriage at the Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.
According to multiple outlets, Perlman cites irreconcilable differences and states a separation date of May 10, 2019.
The two married on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in less than two years.
They are parents to a daughter, Blake, and a son, Brandon.
Perlman, 69, is well-known for his role as Clay on FX's Sons of Anarchy and the 2004 film Hellboy.
Since the series ended in 2013, he had worked on shows including, Hand of God, movies like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and has several new films in the works.
See more on recent celebrity splits below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Beckinsale's Divorce From Len Wiseman Finalized After 3 Years
Jenelle Evans Says She's Filed for Divorce From David Eason Following 'Teen Mom 2' Firing
Inside Jim Edmonds' Cheating Scandal and Divorce Drama