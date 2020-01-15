Ronan Farrow has set his next project with HBO.

In a new documentary, the Pulitzer Prize winner -- who has a multi-film deal with the network -- will investigate the threats, intimidation and violence directed at journalists who work to expose corruption and abuse by governments, corporations and other powerful interests. HBO announced the news at its Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

Farrow will collaborate with Oscar-nominated directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady of Loki Films on the documentary, which will follow subjects in the United States and internationally. Farrow will executive produce through his production company, Glass Cannon Inc., in association with Loki Films. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller will executive produce for HBO.

"Around the world, journalists are under fire,” Farrow says in a statement. "They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories."

Ewing says: "We cannot think of a better place than HBO to bring audiences the first-hand stories of reporters taking huge risks in order to fight misinformation and to defend a free and informed society."

"Reporters covering this upcoming political cycle will be working in a vitriolic, deeply divided country -- and our cameras will bear witness to this make or break moment for America’s dedication to a free press," Grady adds.

“Now more than ever, as evidenced by Ronan’s recent reporting, unbiased investigative journalism is both essential and under siege," HBO Programming President Casey Bloys says. "We’re excited to provide a platform for Ronan, Heidi and Rachel to shed light on the harrowing circumstances thrust upon journalists in their tireless pursuit of the truth."

Ronan Farrow Calls Out 'Old-School Media' and Hollywood Celebrities for 'Protecting' Woody Allen



