Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee.
The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended."
Rousey unleashed her wrath on Engler "after her SmackDown Women's Title Match, claiming [Engler] missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall."
The suspension now means Rousey "will not appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown."
After her match ended, Rousey manhandled the ref by flipping him over her shoulder and tossing him like a rag doll on the floor. She pinned him down until an apparent WWE official rushed to the ring and implored Rousey to end the madness. The announcers feared this could be bad for Rousey, saying she could end up getting "fined or perhaps worse."
Rousey's anger didn't dissipate once leaving Nissan Stadium, either. She took to Instagram two days after the event and called out the WWE, writing in her caption, "Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv [pay-per-view] that'd be greaaaaaaat."
