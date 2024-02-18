Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Expecting Second Child Together

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are expecting another bundle of joy!

On Friday, the actress, 38, arrived at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival and cradled her growing baby bump while posing for pictures on the carpet. The Carol star chose to wear a stunning strapless, floor-length gown with black draped material that subtly showed off her bump for the event, which was in support of her new film, La Cocina.

Joaquin, 49, and Mara already are parents to son River -- who was born in 2020 and is named after Joaquin's older brother, actor River Phoenix, who died at the age of 23 from an overdose in 1993.

The name of the couple's first child was revealed by Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who -- while premiering a film at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2020 -- announced the name to the audience.

"He just got a baby, by the way," Kossakovsky said at the time, "a beautiful son called River."

Mara and Joaquin first met while working together on the set of Her, which was directed by Spike Jonze and written by Joaquin. In the movie, he plays a writer who falls for Samantha, an artificial intelligence Operating System voiced by Scarlett Johansson -- but not before his relationship with Catherine, played by Mara, comes to an end.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Joaquin admitted that he thought Mara despised him while they were working together, but that really, she was just shy. They quickly became friends and things blossomed from there.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," he said. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

They ultimately started dating in 2016 while working on Mary Magdalene together and later showed up to the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017 holding hands. Two years later, Us Weekly reported that the longtime couple and costars were engaged.

Mara and Joaquin were hand in hand months after that at the 2020 Academy Awards, where Joaquin won Best Lead Actor for Joker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, which is when the news of their first pregnancy broke.

