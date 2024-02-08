Ashlee Simpson Ross and Jessica Simpson know how to make the most of a sisters' night out! The pair stepped out to celebrate the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, at Steven Tyler's Jam for Janie viewing party in Los Angeles, and were all smiles as they partied the night away.

On Thursday, Ashlee, 39, stepped out in style once again at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the exciting night out with her older sister.

"We had so much fun!" Ashlee shared. "I mean, it's always nice for us to both get ready and go out together. And yeah, its always nice, we always have a good time.

"I mean, I feel like there's nothing better than that sisterly bond," she added. "And luckily, we have each other and we both have three kids, so we get it, you know?"

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson share three kids, including daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and 10-year-old son Ace.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Meanwhile. Ashlee and husband Evan Ross share 8-year-old daughter Jagger and 3-year-old son, Ziggy. Ashlee is also mom to 15-year-old son Bronx, from her previous relationship with Pete Wentz.

As for remarks Ashlee and Evan recently made to People about the possibility of having more kids in the future, she clarified that she's not pregnant, nor are they planning on it whatsoever.

Evan told the outlet earlier this month that they hadn't shut the idea down entirely, and Ashlee explained, "He's open. I'm more like, 'Eh, I'm about to turn 40.' I feel like once you get a kid in kindergarten, you're like, 'Am I done?' We'll always leave the door open."

While expanding their family isn't currently on the horizon, Ashlee reiterated one key while speaking with ET that she'd told People at the time: "Never say never."

