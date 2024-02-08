Surprise! Johnny Galecki is married and has a daughter.

The actor, best known for his role in the iconic TV show Big Bang Theory has kicked off the new year with major life milestones. The 48-year-old star revealed that he quietly tied the knot with his now-wife, Morgan Galecki, and welcomed their first child together.

The happy news emerged during a conversation with Architectural Digest about his newly built Nashville mansion, set to be featured in the magazine's March cover story. While details about their wedding date remain undisclosed, Galecki shared that their daughter, Oona Evelena, arrived shortly after their photoshoot for the publication.

The profile included images of Oona’s nursery, adorned with charming animal-themed wallpaper and stylish furnishings, offering a glimpse into the couple's family life.

In addition to their newborn daughter, Galecki also shared a rare glimpse of his 4-year-old son, Avery, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Alaina Meyer.

Galecki posted the feature on social media, expressing his appreciation for the snapshot of their current family dynamics.

"Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," the actor wrote on Instagram. "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."

Galecki's move to Nashville marks a significant shift from his three-decade-long residency in Los Angeles, where he admits to never feeling entirely at home. Despite living in LA for many years, Galecki expressed a sense of relief upon relocating to Tennessee, where he settled into his estate in 2020.

"[I] never felt like much of an Angeleno," Galecki said. "And I did try," he adds.

"I say that with sadness, not with snobbery," he continued. "Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in."

Following the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory in 2019 after 12 successful seasons, Galecki has maintained a lower profile. His personal life, including his relationship with Morgan and their recent marriage, has been largely kept out of the public eye.

However, the actor occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media, including a recent trip to Disney World with Morgan and Avery, where they enjoyed moments of joy and relaxation together.

Prior to his marriage and previous relationship with Meyer, Galecki was famously linked to his Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008-2010. The former flames have remained close through the years, and Cuoco welcomed her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey, a daughter named Matilda, last year.

