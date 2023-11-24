Kaley Cuoco's Thanksgiving brought about a heartwarming surprise as her 7-month-old daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, uttered her first "Mama" on camera.

The joyful moment unfolded in a video shared on The Big Bang Theory star's Instagram Story, featuring a cozy scene of mother and daughter on the couch.

In the footage, Cuoco encourages Matilda to say "Mama," and to everyone's delight, the infant responds by repeating the word multiple times. Clearly overjoyed, Cuoco exclaims, "Mama?! You just said mama? What was that?" as she showers Matilda with affection.

Cuoco, alongside her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, has been sharing glimpses of their parenting journey. Just last month, she amused her followers with a snapshot of Matilda dressed in her first Halloween costume, showcasing a range of adorable outfits.

Cuoco welcomed Matilda in March, after confirming her relationship with Pelphrey in 2022.

"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned her post announcing Matilda's arrival in April. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."

Despite the joys of motherhood, Cuoco has been candid about the physical challenges, including a bout of carpal tunnel syndrome resulting from constant baby-carrying. Undeterred, she remains committed to both her health and career, exemplified by a video clip where she engages in a lower-body workout and core exercises with her trainer, Ryan Sorensen.

