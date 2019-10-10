Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker are living it up in Los Angeles!

On Wednesday night, the power couple shared a tight embrace as they posed at the launch of the 40-year-old actress' eco-solution film, The Need to Grow. Dawson looked lovely in a floor-length dark dress, while Booker kept it casual in jeans, blazer and white button-up shirt.

In addition to The Need to Grow, Dawson has been promoting Wonder Woman: Bloodlines and spoke with ET's Ashley Crossan at New York Comic Con this weekend all about her upcoming projects as well as Booker.

"When I watched the documentary of Mr. Rogers, I was like, 'Yeah, he really reminds me [of him],'" she gushed over the 50-year-old politician. "He really is an innately good human being, who really actually wakes up every day excited to be living his purpose, just spreading love and unity and passion and power and using his office to try to create as much good around him as possible. It's pretty incredible."

Dawson's praise of Booker didn't stop there! "I've seen him at his most tired, his most exhausted, his most broken down from just different things that are going on, having to respond to the crisis. We're all so devastated by so many of the terrible things going on, and so pushed and moved and motivated by the powerful things, but we're not always so front and center with it," she said. "He's right there responding, just coming with grace and beauty. It's just been really remarkable. He's just a good human being."

As for whether her boyfriend is a fan of Comic Con culture, Dawson mused, "He's super trekkie! He's really into sci-fi. ...He's a big consumer of that world, of the hero because I think that's what really pushes him and motivates him and his life and character."

The feelings are clearly mutual! Check out what Booker had so say about his "wonderful" girlfriend:

