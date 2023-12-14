Rosario Dawson to Become a First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson is gearing up to be a grandma!

The Ahsoka star revealed the news during an interview with Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, will soon be welcoming her first child.

"It's very exciting," Dawson, 44, told the outlet. She also revealed that her granddaughter is expected to arrive next year.

Dawson adopted Isabella in 2014, when she was 12 years old, and has spent a great deal of time teaching her daughter about activist and philanthropy.

Dawson hosted the SHISEIDO Blue Project’s third-annual West Coast beach clean-up with WSL One Ocean and WILDCOAST in Huntington Beach, California on August 2, and she spoke with ET at the time about how she encourages her daughter to get involved with activism.

"I'm from Coney Island, so the beach is very important to me. I got to experience that beauty when I was a kid and it's only gotten worse since then. We are not leaving this place for our children the way that we got it and that's just not on my watch. I'm gonna make sure to do everything on my watch," she explained.

"I remember me and my daughter were talking and she was like, 'You know, I'm just not interested in being on a podium like you, mom. I'm not going to do that kind of thing,' and I was like, 'Well, that doesn't mean that you can't be an advocate, or an activist, or volunteer,'" The Mandalorian actress explained.

From there, the 44-year-old shared different ways her daughter could show up, and soon enough, Isabella -- literally -- took things into her own hands.

"She started drawing all of these really amazing posters around conservation and anti-violence and it was just powerful. We need artists to make signs and write beautiful things that make people understand what we're trying to deal with here," Dawson said.

