Roseanne Barr Won't Be Watching 'The Conners' Premiere, Source Says

One person who didn't tune in to the series premiere of The Conners on Tuesday night? Roseanne Barr.

A source tells ET that Barr won't be watching the premiere of the new comedy -- a spinoff of her show, Roseanne, which was canceled in May following Barr's racist tweets -- and is currently on vacation with family members in Hawaii.

The Conners, which continues to follow the titular family following the loss of their matriarch, addressed Roseanne's fate right off the bat in the series premiere -- and it wasn't at all a surprise. For weeks leading up to its premiere, there had been speculation over how the show would handle Barr's absence; returning star John Goodman hinted that she would be killed off, while Barr flat-out said in an interview that Roseanne would die from an opioid overdose. Sure enough, that was exactly what happened.

While the family members first believed that Roseanne died from a heart attack while sleeping, it was later revealed that the family matriarch actually died from an overdose that stemmed from an unknown addiction. They soon found out that Roseanne was secretly taking painkillers after they find more pills stashed all over the house.

However, following the show's premiere, Barr herself weighed in on Twitter, posting, "I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!"

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

Barr had previously announced her plans to travel to Israel when the spinoff premiered, tellingDr. Oz last month, “Oh yeah, I don’t want to be around, because I, you know, I'll get drawn into a negative thing.”

“Defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t…I want to stay away from it. I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I've worked my way to again in my life.”

And she didn't seem at all pleased with The Conners' plan to kill her off. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show," she said on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, Walk Away, last month. "There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left.”

See more on the new show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Roseanne's Fate Revealed in 'The Conners' Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Says It Was 'Heartbreaking' When 'Roseanne' Was Canceled

Roseanne Barr Fallout: A Complete Guide to How Her Racist Tweet Led to Cancellation and 'The Conners'

Related Gallery