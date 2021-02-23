Ross Mathews Announces Engagement: See the Pic!

Ross Mathews put a ring on it! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old television personality revealed he popped the question to his boyfriend, Wellinthon Garcia, and the two are now engaged.

Mathews posted a sweet pic to Instagram of himself with his new fiancé, who are both smiling big and wearing rings on their left hands.

"Fiancé, you stay! 💍," Mathews captioned the photo. "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together - navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts - the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits. 🥰."

Mathews also talks about his engagement on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"About a year ago, I met somebody, who just changed my life, totally," he says. "And his name is Dr. Wellinthon Garcia. And he's an educator, and he's hilarious, and he's the smartest person I've ever met. And you know, Beyoncé says, 'If you like it then you should've put a ring on it' -- well, I did."

"I am the happiest man," he continues. "I met somebody so extraordinary."

In November 2018, Mathews and stylist Salvador Camarena split after nearly 10 years together. In 2019, he dated Ryan Fogarty, LeAnn Rimes' tour production assistant.

In October on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mathews shared that he began dating someone new in January 2020, though he didn't mention Garcia by name. He noted that the two were able to keep their romance going amid the coronavirus pandemic by keeping in constant contact even though Garcia is based in New York, and Mathews is based in Los Angeles.

"It's why it's worked because we've just had to like, have actual conversations, and you know in the first couple of months of dating there's not a whole lot of talking going on, usually," he noted.

For more engagement news, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

Aaron Rodgers Engaged to Shailene Woodley: Everything We Know

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Is Engaged

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Engaged This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery