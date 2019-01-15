Things are heating up for Ross Mathews!

A source tells ET that the Celebrity Big Brother star is exclusively dating Ryan Fogarty, who formerly worked as singer LeAnn Rimes' tour production assistant.

Mathews and Fogarty have been dating "for a couple of months" now, the source says, but have "been friends for a long time" after meeting at the 2007 CMT Awards. During the awards show, Mathews was a presenter while Fogarty was working behind the scenes.

While the two haven't officially confirmed the romance on their own, Fogarty (pictured to the far right in the photo below) posed with Mathews in a snap shared to his Instagram feed earlier this month. "Ryan has homes in Nashville, but has been staying in L.A. and Palm Springs with Ross for a while now," the source says.

This marks Mathews' first relationship since splitting with his longtime boyfriend, stylist Salvador Camarena, last November. The two were together for nearly 10 years but decided in late 2018 that it was "time" to part ways.

"This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another," Mathews shared via Instagram at the time. "As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner -- a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love."

The news comes just two days after CBS announced the season two cast of Celebrity Big Brother, which includes everyone from Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, to Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In the meantime, hear more on the all-new cast in the video below!

