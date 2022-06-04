Royal Family Wishes Lilibet Happy 1st Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, is celebrating her first birthday and the royal family's wishing her a happy one!

The Royal Family's official twitter account posted a red balloon on Saturday with the message, "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed suit, and Lilibet's grandfather, Prince Charles, also shared a similar message, but that tweet ended with a cake instead of a red balloon.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Lilibet's milestone birthday comes just after she officially met her namesake in person. Harry and Meghan introduced Lilibet to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, after Trooping the Colour, a source confirmed to ET.

The meeting also served as a moment for the queen to be reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 3-year-old son, Archie. According to the source, the queen is also expected to see the couple's baby again on Saturday for her first birthday. Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in June 2021 in California and shared that her name honors Harry’s grandmother, as well as his mother, the late Princess Diana.

While Lilibet's family celebrates her first birthday, there's still a lot of celebrating to be done for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne. Some of Saturday's events include the Epsom Derby and the BBC's star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace.

