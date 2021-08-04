It's a milestone birthday for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 on Wednesday and her family across the pond decided to publicly celebrate on social media hours before the mother of two was likely even awake due to the eight-hour time difference in Montecito, California.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of Markle from her 2018 Royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!" the account wrote.

The Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, shared three photos of the duchess, including one with her son Archie, 2, and one of her with the reigning British monarch in 2018.

"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!" the account wrote.

And the Clarence House account, which represents Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared another glam shot of Charles' daughter-in-law for her special day.

It's no secret that the royal family's relationship with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, has been strained in recent years. The couple officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family this spring and shortly after gave an explosive tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, they accused an unnamed senior member of the royal family of questioning how "dark" their son Archie would be and Harry called out Prince Charles for not returning his calls.

Harry has since returned to the U.K. twice -- once in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and once in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. Markle did not attend these events due to first being pregnant at the time and then having just given birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Harry has since spoken about his family again during the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, and has announced a tell-all memoir will be released next year.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex previously told ET that while Harry recently had a private conversation with his family about the book, he would not be expected to get permission for a project like this from the Palace.

