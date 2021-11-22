'Rugrats' Holiday Special Sneak Peek: Tommy and His Friends Get a Lecture From Angelica (Exclusive)
The Rugrats are ready to celebrate the holidays!
The multi-denominational special episode, "Traditions," follows Tommy's first Chanukah as it falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. The episode aims to explain the various ways that the holidays are celebrated and explore how families from different cultures come together to create their own unique traditions.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the half-hour installment, Tommy and his toddler friends learn a little bit more about Chanukah -- and get an unexpected lecture from Angelica.
"Is it someone's birthday?" Tommy innocently asks when he sees the menorah high up on the table. Susie tells them that it's actually for a Jewish holiday, and she got chocolate coins from her mom's friend.
"The holidays aren't scary after all!" Chuckie adorably concludes.
As they learn more about other holiday traditions, Angelica comes charging into the room.
"Oh once again, you babies don't know everything about anything. And you want me to explain it all!" she says, dramatically inserting herself into the conversation. Angelica proceeds to nearly debunk everything the babies were just told and tells them all about what Santa does on Christmas Eve.
"Santa comes and gives presents to kids who are really good all year and did nothing bad, just like me! Any questions my dear cousin and his friends who I love soooo much?" Angelica exclaims, fibbing a little because she's, well, Angelica. She ends her mini lecture with a quick aside to the man in charge of presents: "Hope you saw that, Santa."
Guest stars for the episode are Raini Rodriguez as Gabi, Swoosie Kurtz as Minka, Henry Winkler as Boris (who ad-libs the Chanukah prayer in the episode) and Tata Vega as Tia Esperanza.
"It's a wonderful story. It's very heartwarming," Rugrats original cast member Cheryl Chase recently told ET of the episode. "It explains the ABCs of the holidays, and it explores how families with different cultural backgrounds, they come together and they celebrate new and unique traditions." As for how Angelica plays into the story, the veteran actress said with a chuckle, "She's up to her old shenanigans and it's not the best Angelica, let's put it that way!"
The Rugrats special holiday episode drops Thursday, Dec. 2 on Paramount+ and will air Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon. For more, watch below.
