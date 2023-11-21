Bresha Webb and her husband, Nick Jones Jr., are expecting their first child together!

On Monday, the Run the World actress and her TV writer husband shared their pregnancy news with the world, saying, "Baby Jones coming April 2024!"

Alongside a series of adorable photos from their baking-themed maternity photo shoot, Webb wrote, "Surprise! Surprise! We’re pregnant!! I’m so excited to announce we have a bun in the oven! Baby Jones coming April 2024! My husband, Nick, and I have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season."

Webb announced her pregnancy in collaboration with Clear Blue and the March of Dimes campaign, which aims to help expectant mothers everywhere get access to maternity information and resources.

Webb and Jones Jr. announced their engagement in summer 2021 and tied the knot in February of this year at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Their nuptials were "Old Hollywood Glam" themed and had a star-studded guest list including Marlon Wayans, Jamie Foxx and Loni Love.

"Having a successful career, I started to doubt that my dream of marriage and family was ever going to come true," Webb told People at the time. "Now that I have a husband and now daughter, I trust God's timing in everything. Because our love couldn't have come at a more perfect time."

Webb starred in the TV series Run the World from 2021 to 2023, however, it was not renewed by the Starz network for another season. The sitcom followed a group of friends living in Harlem as they navigate life, careers and relationships.

Webb led the series alongside Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid. The cast also included Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins.

