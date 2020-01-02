RuPaul's daytime talk show will not be heading into syndication, ET has learned. ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

The show, originally described as a "modern take on the talk show format," was given a three-week trial run on Fox networks over the summer. Drag Race favorites Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews served as Ru’s co-hosts, welcoming guests like Paula Abdul, Iggy Azalea and Ciara.

Ru opened up about the talk show, called RuPaul, while speaking with ET at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 in May -- and interestingly pointed out that not all projects "work."

"I've been in show business for a long, long time," he said, recalling that he used to practice being a talk show host as a kid, emulating entertainers like Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, Dinah Shore and Mike Douglas. "You do a lot of projects. Most projects do not work, which is fine. Some do, some don't. You just go in and you do your best and you see what happens. If it works, great. If it doesn't, that's OK! But I'm having a great time."

"There's so much divisiveness in the world right now. I wanna be part of the mending of that," he noted. "The talk show is part of that, Drag Race is a part of that. I believe in love, I believe in kindness."



