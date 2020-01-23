'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Cast RuVealed: Meet the Queens

Category is: Red, white and BoobsForQueens.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race is back, back, back again on Friday, Feb. 28, with 13 new queens competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. And in the first promo for season 12, they're all pledging allegiance to the drag. (It's an election year, goirl, hence the oh-so-subtle patriotic theme.)

"With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul's Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture," Mama Ru says of season 12. “And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass."

Here are the 13 queens who will be competing for the crown this season:

Aiden Zhane

VH1

Hometown: Acworth, Georgia

Instagram: @aiden_zhane

Hailing from rural Georgia, it’s apparent Aiden Zhane is attracted to the darker side of life. Horror films, Marilyn Manson, and weirdness all inform her outlandish – and original – spooky persona.

Brita

VH1

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @thebritafilter

Everyone who knows drag in New York City knows Brita. That’s because this hard-working Polynesian queen captivates audiences with her famous lip-syncs…no less than seven nights a week.

Crystal Methyd

VH1

Hometown: Springfield, Missouri

Instagram: @crystalmethyd

The only thing Crystal Methyd is addicted to is attention. And with her quirky fashions, incomparable makeup skills and screwball sense of humor, she’ll certainly be catching the judges’ eyes.

Dahlia Sin

Image via VH1

Hometown: Los Angeles

Instagram: @dahlia_sin

Originally hailing from Brooklyn, Dahlia Sin emerged from the Haus of Aja (of Season 9 and All Stars fame). Now, this look queen lives in L.A., where she wows the West Coast with her urban brand of sexiness.

Gigi Goode

Image via VH1

Hometown: Los Angeles

Instagram: @thegigigoode

This leggy fashion queen is only 21, but enters the competition with a sizeable social media following. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and make her Instagram fans stan.

Heidi N Closet

Image via VH1

Hometown: Ramseur, North Carolina

Instagram: @heidincloset

Heidi comes from Ramseur, a small country town in North Carolina. She playfully says there’s little to do there except count chickens and cows. But her infectious persona is sure to make her a global name very soon.

Jackie Cox

Image via VH1

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @jackiecoxnyc

The Persian princess of drag has arrived. Born in Canada and with Iranian heritage, Jackie Cox now considers the New York cabaret stage her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life.

Jaida Essence Hall

Image via VH1

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Instagram: @jaidaehall

Jaida Essence Hall always strives to be the essence of glamour. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and now gets to both live that fantasy and model her own gorgeous creations.

Jan

Image via VH1

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @janjanjan

Jan is a musical theater queen and skilled singer, who can belt in the original key of a female popstar’s song. Ambitious and driven, she’s looking to slay the Drag Race performance challenges.

Nicky Doll

Image via VH1

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @thenickydoll

The first French contestant to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nicky Doll relocated from Paris to New York City, where she enchants audiences with her European catwalk, high fashions and seductive charm.

Rock M. Sakura

Image via VH1

Hometown: San Francisco

Instagram: @rockmsakura

Rock M. Sakura’s aesthetic is an amalgamation of anime, manga, and anything pink. With her high-energy death-dropping performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization.

Sherry Pie

Image via VH1

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @sherrypienyc

A campy, polished queen who knows her references, Sherry Pie will leave an audience in stitches. And with Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her icons, she’s certainly learned from the best.

Widow Von'Du

Image via VH1

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Instagram: @thewidowvondu

The Widow is up in the building. A Missouri girl who lives life out loud, this queen can perform the house down… and dance circles around her competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premieres on Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

RELATED CONTENT:

RuPaul Teases 'Drag Race' Season 12 and How Much Longer He'll Continue to Host (Exclusive)

RuPaul Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' With Musical Guest Justin Bieber

'RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race' Is Coming in 2020

RuPaul Says 'Drag Race' Season 12 is Going to Be 'Sensational' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery