Saturday Night Live is returning from its holiday hiatus with some real star power, and bringing a few first-timers into the mix.

Adam Driver will be hitting the stage for the show's big return after a month-long break on Jan. 25. This will be the Marriage Story star's third time hosting the show, and he'll be joined by musical guest Halsey -- who will coincidentally also be making her third appearance, including once as the show's host and musical guest.

SNL will also be turning to their first athlete host in two seasons when NFL pro J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans makes his hosting debut on Feb. 1.

Watt will also be joined by another Studio 8H newcomer -- country music star Luke Combs. The "What You See Is What You Get" singer will be the show's first country artist since Thomas Rhett hosted last season.

Finally, Justin Bieber will be returning on Feb. 8 as the night's musical guest. The "Yummy" singer -- who also hosted the show once back in 2013 -- will be returning to perform on the show's iconic stage for the third time.

Bieber will be appearing alongside host RuPaul. The AJ and the Queen star will be making his long-overdue SNL debut.

The final episode of the show before the holiday break was helmed by Eddie Murphy, who made his triumphant return to the long-running sketch series on Dec. 21 -- 35 years after leaving the show.

Check out the video below for more on Murphy's acclaimed appearance on Saturday Night Live.

