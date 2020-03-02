'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Power Ranking: Episode 1

The race to become America's Next Drag Superstar is on.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, but which of the 13 competing queens will come out on top? Welcome to our handy dandy the haus down power ranking, which your squirrel friends here at ET will be keeping up to date all season long. After each episode, we'll look at who's up and who's down -- based on wins and lip-syncs and general goopery -- as more and more queens sashay away.

Below, our updated power ranking after episode one, "I'm That B*tch." Mama Ru and God tier guest judge Nicki Minaj put the queens through their paces in a rap performance, with Widow Von'Du defying our expectations by not only turning it out during the maxi challenge but going on to win the week in a lip-sync against Gigi Goode.

Gigi, meanwhile, cemented herself as a frontrunner in an all-around strong cast of queens. (Poor Heidi N Closet perhaps being the exception, but even she performed well during the maxi challenge.) This was only half of the girls, though -- season six vibes -- with the remaining six queens to join the race this week. The bar has been set high. Will they deliver?

1. Gigi Goode

Who is she? The youngest queen in the competition, the 21-year-old is a fashion queen whose mom designs all of her looks. She promises she's not just a look queen, though.

A top:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Safe:

A bottom:

2. Brita

Who is she? The 34-year-old performer and New York City hostess has a background in theater, the ability to turn a look and a sizable built-in fan base. (She is not, she admits, a master seamstress.)

A top:

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

A bottom:

3. Widow Von'Du

Who is she? Hoping to become the first big girl to win the competition, the 30-year-old performer best describes her Erykah Badu-inspired alter ego as a "ratchet a** queen with high-class fashion."

A top:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch" (**Winner**)

Safe:

A bottom:

4. Crystal Methyd

Who is she? Hailing from Missouri, the 28-year-old look queen is a former Eagle Scout-turned-Club Kid with a kooky, thrifty fashion sense who vows never to be called out for relying on that body.

A top:

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

A bottom:

5. Jackie Cox

Who is she? The 34-year-old camp queen makes history as the first Ru girl of Iranian heritage. A self-proclaimed cool aunt inspired by musical theater, Jackie clocks her greatest weakness is sewing.

A top:

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

A bottom:

6. Nicky Doll

Who is she? Drag Race's first French queen, the 28-year-old look queen is serving Parisian couture and '90s fashion model. All together now: You're perfect, you're beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista...

A top:

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

A bottom:

7. Heidi N Closet

Who is she? From small-town North Carolina, the 24-year-old performer may not be the big fish in a small pond anymore, but she has her pageant background and iconic tooth gap to fall back on.

A top:

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

A bottom:

TBD: Aiden Zhane

Who is she? The 29-year-old look queen is a self-proclaimed quiet girl who embodies the "U" in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent -- but whose lip-sync arsenal includes no death drops.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

TBD: Dahlia Sin

Who is she? From the Haus of Aja, the 28-year-old look queen used to be a spooky girl, but now she's serving beauty mug and kawaii couture on the runway -- and plenty of drama in Untucked.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

TBD: Jaida Essence Hall

Who is she? All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the 32-year-old pageant queen is certainly feeling her fantasy -- she's the essence of beauty, after all, and has the crowns to back it up.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

TBD: Jan

Who is she? Another New York queen, the 36-year-old performer (and drag daughter of season 9's Alexis Michelle) is a Jill of all trades who is best known for her live singing.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

TBD: Rock M. Sakura

Who is she? The 28-year-old self-described anime/J-pop/manga queen says she's as much a performer as she is a look queen, known for both her distinct beat and for turning the party with her high kicks.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

TBD: Sherry Pie

Who is she? The 27-year-old from NYC calls herself a "glamp" queen -- camp with a bit of glamour mixed in -- who is referential of classic drag of yesteryear with an eye for modern fashion.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

ELIMINATED:

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

