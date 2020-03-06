Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race.

ET has learned that the 28-year-old performer from New York City has been disqualified from the reality competition series due to multiple catfishing allegations. Sherry Pie, whose birth name is Joey Gugliemelli, was supposed to make her Drag Race debut on Friday's episode.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race," a spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder said in a statement to ET. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

The statement comes two days after aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Sherry Pie of catfishing him in a lengthy statement posted to his Facebook. Shimkus alleges that after forming a friendship with the performer when they attended Cortland State University’s Musical Theatre program, Sherry Pie created a fake persona as a casting director named "Allison Mossey."

"Another close friend of mine reached out to me and told me there was an audition for a new play at the prestigious Playwright’s Horizons in New York City with a role that I was good for. He gave me an email for a woman named Allison Mossey, who immediately seemed interested in my work upon receiving my email," Shimkus claims. "Allison and I went through an email thread that lasted over 150 emails in about three weeks. We covered topics of pay, living situations in the city, when I would have to leave school for rehearsals, and conversations about acting choices for the character. I had to film scenes that felt particularly sexual and awkward, but the opportunity seemed too good to let the overt sexual nature or my inhibitions get in the way. I simply told myself that my parents wouldn’t be allowed to see the show, but I wanted the professional experience and the bright and shiny object on my resume."

"There were a few days where I wouldn’t get any response from Allison at all. I eventually would email her asking for a response. I was considering dropping out of school for the opportunity," he continued. "Eventually she got back to me and said she hadn't responded because she had no internet access. I found this hard to believe being that she was working for one of the premier theatres in New York City. I eventually grew wearisome of the back and forth that seemed to be going nowhere and reached out to Playwright’s Horizons directly to ask about their relationship with Allison Mossey. The person that I contacted notified me that nobody within the company had ever heard of her."

As ET previously reported, season 12 of the show kicked off last week, but only half the queens vying for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar were introduced. The entire season has already been shot, apart from the live finale, which is set for later this spring.

"With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul's Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture," Mama Ru said in a season 12 teaser video. "And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Hear more on the season 12 contestants in the video below.

