'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet the Competing Queens

By John Boone‍
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is winding down -- as is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres next month!

First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to "various scheduling and programming adjustments" amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.

All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. "For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul teased.

Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Alexis Mateo
Alexis Mateo

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Blair St Clair
Blair St. Clair

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Derrick Barry
Derrick Barry

Previously: Season 8
Instagram: @DerrickBarry

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, India Ferrah
India Ferrah

Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Jujubee
Jujubee

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Mariah Balenciaga
Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Mayhem Miller
Mayhem Miller

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Miz Cracker
Miz Cracker

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Ongina
Ongina

Previously: Season 1
Instagram: @Ongina

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Shea Coulee
Shea Couleé

Previously: Season 9
Instagram: @SheaCoulee

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

