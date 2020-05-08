'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet the Competing Queens
RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is winding down -- as is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres next month!
First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to "various scheduling and programming adjustments" amid the ongoing
Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.
All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. "For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul teased.
Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:
Alexis Mateo
Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo
Blair St. Clair
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Blairst.Clair
Derrick Barry
Previously: Season 8
Instagram: @DerrickBarry
India Ferrah
Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @IndiaFerrah
Jujubee
Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Jujubeeonline
Mariah Paris Balenciaga
Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ
Mayhem Miller
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem
Miz Cracker
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Miz_Cracker
Ongina
Previously: Season 1
Instagram: @Ongina
Shea Couleé
Previously: Season 9
Instagram: @SheaCoulee
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.
