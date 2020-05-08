RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is winding down -- as is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres next month!

First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to "various scheduling and programming adjustments" amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.

All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. "For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul teased.

Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:

VH1

Alexis Mateo

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

VH1

Blair St. Clair

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

VH1

Derrick Barry

Previously: Season 8

Instagram: @DerrickBarry

VH1

India Ferrah

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

VH1

Jujubee

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

VH1

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

VH1

Mayhem Miller

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

VH1

Miz Cracker

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

VH1

Ongina

Previously: Season 1

Instagram: @Ongina

VH1

Shea Couleé

Previously: Season 9

Instagram: @SheaCoulee

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

RELATED CONTENT:

RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Eliminations: Every Queen Who's Sashayed Away (So Far)

'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': See All the Mystery Stars in Drag

Trixie Mattel Reveals the Most Surprising Part of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

Trixie Mattel Talks ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ and Why She Was Built for Quarantine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery