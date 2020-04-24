John Cena? Lindsay Lohan? Stephen Hawking?!

Welcome to The Masked Drag Queen -- er, we mean RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- which will see three famous contestants don their best wigs and lashes to compete for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.

The gag? Their identities are being kept top secret.

Secret Celebrity Drag Race doesn't premiere until tonight, but you can watch the opening scene right now, as Queens Supreme Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Trixie Mattel -- aka, the Drag Race alumni who will mentor the stars -- try their damndest to figure out who's who.

Celebrity No. 1: "I'm an actor, but I'm also an author. I'm an activist," he says. "I feel like I've been waiting my entire life to be here." Trixie's guess? "Rachel Maddow, I call it right now."

Celebrity No. 2: "I'm an actor, and I'm doing drag for the first time to show you can be whoever you want to be," he explains. Monét's guess? "Oh, that's Michael Jordan!"

Celebrity No. 3: "I am a stand-up comedian, writer, actor," he teases. "It's important to step outside your skin and do something that's different. Get out of your damn comfort zone!" Bob's guess? "It's someone Black and handsome. Is it me?"

Each episode of the four-week special event will feature new Queen Supremes as mentors and new celebrity contestants, each tasked with creating their very own drag persona, taking part in classic challenges -- did someone say Snatch Game?! -- and yes, lip syncing for their lives.

"Let me tell you, they are famous and they are underqualified for the job and that's what makes it really fun," Trixie Mattel told ET. "You just started wearing a wig yesterday, now you're on the main stage in front of RuPaul, in front of TV and God doing this."

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.

