Rupert Grint is looking back at his years on the set of the Harry Potter franchise, and opening up about the off-screen "sparks" that flew between some of his fellow castmates.

Recently, Emma Watson spoke about being single in a cover story for British Vogue, where she said she prefers the term "self-partnered."

Soon after, her Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton, praised Watson and her term while speaking with MailOnline, and laughingly said, "I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered."

Grint, however, admits that he could see the two stars hitting it off, if that came to pass.

"There was always something," Grint told ET's Rachel Smith while sitting down with his The Servant co-star, Nell Tiger Free, as the pair promoted their upcoming AppleTV+ thriller series. "There was a little bit of a spark."

Grint laughingly said he didn't want to stir up any drama or rumors, but admitted that there "were some sparks" indeed during the years together on set.

"But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance," Grint added with a shrug. As for his time on set, he never really had any flirtations with his fellow co-stars. "I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free."

Grint's relationship with the film franchise is unique, as shooting the eight-installment series made up a huge portion of his childhood and teenage years. In fact, he felt so close to the production that he never saw the films themselves, and only recently watched the first movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

As for why it took so long to watch his movies, Grint explained, "You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit. [Although] It was a great experience, and I've got great memories."

As for a possible reboot or revival of the franchise, Grint said it might not be something he -- or his castmates -- are prepared to consider.

"It was an amazing period of our lives, but I don't think any of us would be keen to jump back into it just yet," Grint shared. "But never say never."

Currently, Grint stars opposite Free, Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose in the upcoming psychological horror series The Servant.

In the show, Kebbell and Ambrose star as Sean and Dorothy, parents of a young child who hire an eccentric young nanny (Free) to care for their infant child. Although not everything is as it first appears, and soon the situation spirals out of control.

It's soon revealed that their infant actually died of health complications and the couple replaced him with a life-like doll. While Sean understands the situation, Dorothy lives in denial, treating the doll as a real child and living as nothing happened. Meanwhile, their new nanny plays along a little too well, and furthers Dorothy's delusions.

"It's quite heavy and it's quite dark, but it also has these elements of kind of surreal humor and it's got a lot going on," Grint shared.

The Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 28.

