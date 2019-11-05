Emma Watson Calls Herself ‘Self-Partnered,’ Talks Stress of Turning 30

Emma Watson is opening up about where she is in life as she approaches her 30th birthday.

In her new cover story with British Vogue, Watson admits that this year has been "tough" because she "had all these ideas" about what her life was supposed to be like at this age.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal,'" she told the magazine. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Alasdair McLellan

Despite these societal pressures and her own internal struggle, Watson says she's happy being a single almost 30-year-old woman.

“I am dating, as in not one specific person, but I am going on dates... My friends are really good at setting me up. Even things that haven't worked out romantically, some of my best friends are people I've gotten set up on a date with... I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

On top of all of this, Watson also opened up about her struggles with her fame and how it's led her to seek help in therapy.

"That's another thing I've sat in therapy and felt really really guilty about to be honest is like, why me?" she said of her selection at the age of 9 to be in the Potter films. "Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than I did. I struggle with, I've wrestled a lot with the guilt around that. I should be enjoying this more. I should be more excited, and I'm actually really struggling."

Alasdair McLellan/ British Vogue

She also talked about how she kept herself grounded when her fame reached the highest levels.

"Part of my sense of peace within myself has been remembering my identity as, 'I'm someone's daughter. I'm my mother's daughter, I am my father's daughter. I am a sister. I belong to a family. I come from a place. I have roots,'" she explained.

She added, "I played a symbol, and I know this because she's a symbol for me. I understand how this happened. I don't judge anyone I meet who's like 'Whoa,' but I'm not [Hermione Granger]... Sometimes I have to go, 'No, no. I need exactly what you need. I'm just as human as you are. I'm just as insecure as you are. I struggle just as much as you are."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Truth About Those Emma Watson and Tom Felton Dating Rumors (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Emma Watson and 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Tom Felton Dating Rumors Answered: Are They Together?

Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and More Channel 'Little Women' in Film's First Look

Emma Watson’s ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton Takes a Romantic Portrait of Her

Related Gallery