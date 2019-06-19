Dying to see Greta Gerwig’s star-studded adaption of Little Women? The very first stills from the production have just been released!



On Wednesday, Vanity Fair posted a series of images from the film to accompany their new spread, which showcases Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and more embodying the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel.



In one frame, Watson, Florence Pugh, Ronan and Eliza Scanlen are decked out in colorful period dresses and loaded up with picnic baskets at the beach. In another, Watson looks up contemplatively from papers in a rustic room.

In yet another, Ronan and Chalamet, who play Jo March and Laurie in the film, stand in a field, lost in a powerful, possibly heartbreaking moment. Like the novel, the upcoming film tells the story of four sisters growing up in 1860s Massachusetts including infighting, romance and life’s hard truths.



“I'm finding it very exciting to go from being not only the only young person usually in the film, but -- I haven't always been the only girl, but I've usually been the only young person,” Ronan told ET while finishing the film in late 2018. “To be surrounded by a bunch of people my own age and, in particular, the ladies, it just feels like a safe space and you can really let go with one another. We're all incredibly comfortable with one another, and it was the same on Mary.”

She also shared a hilarious anecdote about Streep from a day when she wasn't on set: “They got a Wendy's or something, because they were all starving, which I just find hilarious. There's a photograph of Meryl in the hair and makeup frock with a bag of chips. So, that's fantastic. And she's just amazing and has been so brilliant on the job.”



In February, Dern spoke with ET about working on back-to-back projects with Streep, joking, "I can’t shake this broad! I mean, I was like, 'Why do I have to work with Meryl Streep?'” The pair also co-star Big Little Lies.



"It was amazing, can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Dern said of the filming experience. "I know Greta Gerwig is hard at work in the editing room right now. It was a very, very beautiful experience. I too love the book so much, so amazing I get to play Marmee.”

While promoting Fighting with My Family in February, Pugh also discussed the upcoming adaptation, promising fans a more stripped-down version of the beloved story.

"I think the most important thing about this story was that Greta has tried to make these sisters as normal as possible," she said. "There's no frills. They are four sisters that live together and talk over the top of one another and love each other and hate each other, exactly like sisters do now."

"One of my favorite skills of Greta's is her amazing ability to redesign dialogue and make sure that we are making these people talk like normal people, not necessarily just in the book's language," Pugh added. "That was something that I had never experienced with a director before, so it was such a joy to work with her and work with those girls and bring these characters to real life, I suppose."

Little Women arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

