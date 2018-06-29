Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan in Talks to Star in 'Little Women'

Director Greta Gerwig is reportedly working on a new film project with a star-studded cast!

The 35-year-old, who was nominated for an Oscar for her directorial debut feature, Lady Bird, is eyeing Columbia Pictures' Little Women as her next gig, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet are in talks to star in the movie (based on the Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name, which has gone through numerous adaptations), along with Florence Pugh, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

Sources tell Variety that the roles are unknown at this time, but the studio is expected to test actresses opposite Stone for the role of Beth sometime before Independence Day.

No word yet on when Little Women will hit theaters, but in the meantime, fans can catch Streep reunite with her pal, Cher, in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, out July 20.

ET spoke with Cher -- who portrays Streep's onscreen mother, Ruby Sheridan, in the sequel -- earlier this month, where she teased what audiences can expect from her character.

"I come in in a helicopter, and then I land and I come walking up with a cane," she said. "I'm different."

Hear more from the exclusive sit-down in the video below.

