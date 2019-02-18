Is Emma Watson fraternizing with the enemy?

The 28-year-old Harry Potter star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a stunning portrait of herself smiling at the camera. It turns out, the beautiful photo was taken by none other than her former co-star Tom Felton.

“Friends capture you best @t22felton,” she captioned the portrait.

Watson and Felton, 31, played Hogwarts enemies Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Potter films.

The photo quickly sparked some romance rumors in the comments section, despite Watson calling Felton her “friend.”

“We stan feltson,” one commenter wrote.

“DRAMIONE IS REAL,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Watson has gushed about Felton on social media. Back in November, she shared a sweet selfie with the actor that featured the two grinning and a video of her holding onto Felton as they rode on the same skateboard.

“Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999,” she captioned the post at the time.

In the cute clip, Felton holds out the camera as he teases Watson, saying, “Easy with the wobbling! You’re dancing around the board like a clown. Hang on tight!”

