Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch may have missed out on the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy on Monday’s finale, but the 27-year-old actress says the support of her former co-star, Emma Watson, has been a light through the disappointing loss.

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with Lynch, who placed third with dance partner Keo Motsepe in the season 27 finale, (won by radio host Bobby Bones and dance pro Sharna Burgess,) as she gushed about the support of Watson, who sent a video message alongside other Harry Potter stars like Tom Felton.

“Oh my god, it was so nice,” said Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, alongside Watson who played fellow Ravenclaw student Hermione Granger. “I actually saw it before the show. It made me really be like, ‘They've got my back, they love me,’ and I really was walking into this and being like, ‘I'm going to let myself be fueled by love [and] that kind of friendship.’”



“Emma is someone I've looked up to as a kid and then I got to know her and I always would see how she handled things and be inspired and amazed by that,” Lynch continued. “So, to have her send her love and support to team KeVanna is the best thing ever.”

Lynch admitted that she had been “dreaming” about winning the trophy, so she was disappointed to go home without it, and “sad” that she didn’t get to help Motsepe get a win under his belt. However, despite their loss, the dance pro -- who gushed that he won when he met Lynch -- has had a life-changing impact on the Irish actress.

“Before this season started I was quite a negative person and I would tend to believe the negative thoughts in my head and just focus on them and let them grill me,” Lynch explained. “This transformation has [meant] now I can catch myself doing that and I can say, ‘No, I don't want to do that,’ and, ‘That's not going to help me learn, that's not going to help me grow.' And, I don't walk around feeling so apologetic anymore,” she continued, telling Motsepe: “You've given me this confidence that I have something to share and offer and that's really the transformation.”

“[He] has taught me so much about how to view the world and how to do life and focus on the positive things, so I have just grown so much by being in your presence,” she added.

And because of that positive influence, Lynch said working with Motsepe is what she will miss most about DWTS.

As for Motsepe, he gushed that he will simply miss Lynch’s “presence.”

“I wake up every day and I'm just like, ‘I want to be next to Evanna,’” he said. “Her energy and when she laughs and when I make fun of her -- I'm going to miss that a lot.”

