During her time on Dancing With the Stars, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has frequently channeled her love of the wizarding world for a number of her routines -- she's not at all shy about being a dyed in the wool fangirl.

So when she recently got the chance to hang out with the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and watch a sneak peak of the hotly anticipated sequel, the 27-year-old Irish actress was absolutely thrilled.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Lynch, as well as her DWTS pro partner, Keo Motsepe, after Monday's Country Night show, and she had nothing but love and glowing praise for the upcoming fantasy adventure.

"I'm obsessed with it!" exclaimed Lynch, who played eccentric witch, Luna Lovegood, in the Harry Potter franchise. "It just makes the magical world so much larger and so much more detailed. The actual magic in this movie, it's just beyond anything I've seen in other movies."

Lynch also praised the Fantastic Beasts sequel for the way it melded it's own little universe and the expansive universe of the original Harry Potter franchise into a shared, cohesive existence. "[It's really] connected the two worlds more," she shared.

Lynch took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot of herself hanging out with the Fantastic Beasts stars, including Jude Law, Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne.

"There is nothing more gratifying for a Potter fan than seeing great actors take on these roles and treat their characters with the utmost respect and sensitivity," Lynch wrote in the caption.

In the upcoming fantasy epic, Law plays a younger version of Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore -- a role originated on screen by Richard Harris, who played the famed wizard in the first two Harry Potter films before his death in 2002. Acclaimed thespian, Michael Gambon, took up the mantle for the remaining six films in the series.

According to Lynch, Law is an "incredible" choice to embody the spirit of the iconic character at an earlier point in his life.

"He really gets [the character's] inner [thoughts] and his wisdom and his sincerity, like how Dumbledore is a conflicted, imperfect man," the actress and devoted Potter fan explained to ET. "He is the Dumbledore we've been waiting for. Absolutely."

For Lynch, the best part about Dumbledore as a character is how he's revered and celebrated, yet also flawed.

"It's a beloved character, you know? I think people write him off like, 'Oh, he's a Gandalf type. He's all knowing all wise and nothing ever goes wrong.' But no, actually. He's very troubled, and you see more of that in this movie," Lynch said, adding, "Jude Law is aces."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald apparates into theaters Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, Lynch and Motsepe are still hanging in there on this season of Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, the pair performed an incredible rumba for Country Night, set to a live performance of "Every Little Thing" by country singer Carly Pearce.

The gorgeous, sultry showcase of grace and beauty earned the couple their first perfect score of the season, a 30 out of 30.

Despite this (as well as a near-perfect 29 out of 30 for their routine the previous week), the couple still found themselves on the chopping block at the end of the night, facing the season's first double elimination.

Ultimately, Lynch and Motsepe were declared safe -- while John Schnieder and pro Emma Slater got the axe, along with DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold.

Now, the pair are heading into the DWTS semi-finals, which is a first for Motsepe after seven seasons of being a pro (not including the all-athletes season earlier this year, which at four weeks total doesn't really count as standard).

"I'm so pleased and so proud and he's worked so hard," Lynch said, standing alongside her friend and dance partner. "You give everything to this show and to guiding me, so he's so deserving."

Lynch and Keo will face off against the other remaining couples when the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

