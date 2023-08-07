Russell Brand is speaking about his time with Katy Perry.

The Get Him to the Greek star appeared on the latest episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where he discussed his past struggles with substance and alcohol abuse and the attention that surrounded his high-profile relationship with the "I Kissed a Girl" singer.

Brand, 48, calls the period of time with his ex-wife as one where he was at the height of his fame but also a period where he felt disconnected.

"That's when I was the most in the public eye and working in America," he told Grylls during a down moment of their adventure. "Some aspects of it were, like, amazing, she's an amazing person and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame."

"Aside from my, like, sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, I'll speak for myself, but a little disconnected," he added.

Perry, 38, and Brand were married from 2010-2012. Brand filed for divorce and announced their separation in a statement to ET.

"Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends," he said at the time.

In 2015, Brand bashed his marriage to the GRAMMY-winning singer in the documentary BRAND: A Second Coming, where he said that he couldn't handle the celebrity lifestyle that came with their romance.

"Oh my f**king god. I'm living, like, this life of the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous celebrity," Brand said in the trailer for the film.

However, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star changed his tune in 2017, when he went on to praise his ex-wife.

"She was lovely. She's such a lovely person, I've got nothing but love for her," Brand said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show when host Wendy Williams asked him about Perry, and if being famous made their relationship a rollercoaster. "Oh yeah. It's a bit difficult to tell what's going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time."

Both Brand and Perry have since moved on. The comedian has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017. Together, the pair has three kids. For her part, Perry has been engaged to longtime partner Orlando Bloom since 2019. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Russell Brand Says Marriage to Katy Perry Was 'Very Wonderful,' Wishes Her 'All the Best'

Russell Brand Says He Still Has 'Very Warm' Feelings Towards Ex-Wife Katy Perry

Russell Brand Marries Longtime Girlfriend Laura Gallacher

Russell Brand Is All 'Lit Up' About Becoming a Dad This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery