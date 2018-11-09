Russell Crowe has undergone a huge transformation!

The 54-year-old actor was spotted dressed as the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes on the set of his upcoming Showtime miniseries in New York City on Thursday.

In the pics, the resemblance of the two men is uncanny. Crowe is seen wearing an ill-fitting striped suit with a red tie and light blue shirt, while also sporting a partially bald head and wire-rimmed glasses. Russell can be seen waving, walking down the sidewalk and standing alongside a person dressed as the Statue of Liberty in the shots.

The untitled 2019 eight-episode series is based on the 2014 book The Loudest Voice in the Room by Gabriel Sherman and is set to follow the rise and fall of the newsman.

Naomi Watts will also star as Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News host who was the first woman to file a sexual harassment claim against Ailes. Carlson's claim, along with others that followed, led to Ailes' 2016 firing from the network. He died in May 2017 following a subdural hematoma that happened after a fall at his home.

Crowe's Ailes series isn't the only upcoming project focused on the Fox News head. John Lithgow is also set to star as Ailes in an untitled film. Lithgow, 73, will be joined by Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in the flick, which is set to follow the women of Fox News who stood up to the alleged toxic atmosphere of harassment and intimidation that led to Ailes' firing. Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Alice Eve and Kate McKinnon will also co-star.

Theron, 43, was spotted on the set of the movie last month, where she was spitting image of Kelly, whose NBC show was recently canceled after she made controversial comments about wearing blackface on Halloween.

Back in September, ET spoke with Theron who opened up about her decision to portray Kelly.

"I think it's an important story," Theron said at the time. "It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands."

