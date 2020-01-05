Russell Crowe couldn't be at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, but that didn't stop him from giving an emotional and memorable speech.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon announced the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, which went to 55-year-old Crowe for his role as the late Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. Aniston explained that Crowe could not be there since he was "protecting his family" in his native Australia, which is currently experiencing devastating wildfires, and read his speech on his behalf.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," the statement read. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is -- that way we all have a future. Thank you."

After the speech, Aniston and Witherspoon clapped enthusiastically.

The wildfires, which first sparked in September, have affected at least 12 million acres of land, with more than 100 fires still active. CNN reports that at least 23 people have died, while news.com.au stated that over 480 million total mammals, birds and reptiles have died since the fire's inception. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently donated $500,000 to help the situation, as has Pink.

Meanwhile, last June, Crowe talked to ET about the six hours it took every day while filming The Loudest Voice to transform into Fox News' Ailes. Watch the video below for more:

