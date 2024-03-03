Russell Wilson joined his and Ciara's oldest daughter for their annual date night!

On Saturday, the NFL quarterback accompanied their 6-year-old daughter, Sienna to the annual father-daughter dance and shared some of the sweet moments.

"Our second Daddy Daughter Dance! I got 2 out of the 4 dances she promised, " the Broncos star wrote alongside smiley face emojis. "Daddy will take it."

In the video, shared on TikTok, Wilson is dressed in an all white suit, and holds the flowers he's going to give to his little dad.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

"This is year two of me and Sienna's daddy-daughter dance," he tells the camera which is being held by Ciara. "But I'm excited because I know she's gonna look beautiful. So let's go."

The camera pans to the lobby as Sienna walks out in her pink tulle dress and accepts her beautiful flowers for her daddy.

Before heading out the door, Wilson asks Sienna how many dances he's gonna get.

"four," she exclaims.

Sienna reads the sweet card from her dad, before she grabs his hand and they head out the door.

@dangerusswilson Our 2nd Daddy Daughter Dance! I got 2 out of the 4 Dances she promised 🤣😂🤣 Daddy will take it 😍 ♬ original sound - Russell Wilson

The Super Bowl champion ends his video with a sweet shot of him and Sienna posing inside the dance at the photobooth and with some pics outside of their home.

The "1, 2 Step" singer took to her respective Instagram to share some shots of their daughter, ahead of her big night.

"Oh that’s definitely CiSi :)," she wrote." Our Big Princess! Daddy Daughter Dance @DangeRussWilson👸🏽🫶🏽."

Ciara, 38, and Wilson, 35, are also parents of Win, 3, and their newborn baby girl, Amora. Ciara is also the mother of Future, 9, whom she welcomed in a previous relationship.

Wilson recently shared a sweet father-son outing with Future, as he took him to his first NBA All-Star weekend. For the event, the duo hand some time with the players and took in the game courtside.

Wilson is also no stranger to hosting date nights with his wife. For Valentine's Day, the couple had a romantic dinner date -- crashed by their kids.

Last month, Wilson opened up about his personal life, from the moment he was going to step in and be a father to Ciara's oldest son, to the moment he realized she was the woman for him.

"I never forget, right before I met C, I wrote out my five non-negotiables," he said about the start of their relationship on the I'm an Athlete podcast, referring to his marriage and all others as a "business deal" first and foremost.

"Not to be cold but it's like, it's a partnership it's a -- we're going to spend the rest of our lives together, we're going to spend this, we're going to do this together… we’re going to have these kids together, we're going to raise these children together, we're going to make decisions together – like, so it's -- it's a partnership. And so in any partnership, you got to have your non-negotiables," he continued.

