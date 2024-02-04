Ciara Helps Russell Wilson Rock Newborn Daughter to Sleep With a Dance

Ciara showcased her husband, Russell Wilson's, exceptional baby-rocking skills as the couple prepared for a date night.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a video of 35-year-old Wilson expertly soothing their 8-week-old daughter, Amora, to sleep in a creative and effective manner.

"Gettin’ ready for date night & need Daddy to rock the baby to sleep! Daddy’s got it covered! I’m just here for support 😂🥰 #DaddyRock @DangeRussWilson," Ciara humorously captioned the moment on Instagram.

The adorable clip starts with both Ciara and Wilson bouncing up and down as the NFL pro holds their newborn. The couple then turns towards the camera to showcase a dance that seems to work like magic with little Amora, who is peacefully resting in her father's arms. Ciara, in a proud moment, steps back and cheers on as Wilson continues the rhythmic rocking.

Ciara compliments her husband, saying, "You’re doing a great job, babe. Eh, eh, eh, eh, that’s the rock there you go. She then joins in with Wilson's side-step bounce as he chants, "Rock wit it, rock wit it." Ciara exclaims, "You’re doing so good!"

Ciara and Wilson welcomed their third child, Amora, on Dec. 11, 2023. The couple are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old son Win. Additionally, Ciara has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

This heartwarming post follows Ciara's recent video that gave a glimpse into her growing family. The clip featured her children posing together in matching black outfits, showcasing various stages of their family expansion over the years. In the caption, Ciara expressed gratitude, stating, "How it started…How it’s going! Mommy’s 9-year photo project! I’m so grateful 🖤."

The final shot in the video captured Ciara and Wilson joining their kids in matching black outfits, completing the heartwarming family photoshoot. Wilson, reposting the video on his Instagram, added that he is "truly blessed" with his beautiful family.

