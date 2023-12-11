Ciara has one, two stepped into motherhood for the fourth time.

The singer gave birth to a baby girl, she and husband Russell Wilson jointly announced on Monday. "Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!" they captioned an Instagram photo of their newborn.

The little one is Ciara's fourth child and third with Wilson, with whom she also shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. They are also parents to 9-year-old son Future, who Ciara welcomed with ex- fiancé Future in 2014. Baby Amora notably shares the same middle name, Princess, as her older sister, Sienna.

Just days ago, Ciara stepped out on the red carpet with her decorated baby bump for the premiere of The Color Purple. "I think I'm ready," she told ET of welcoming their baby. "You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready."

Ciara first revealed she was expecting again in August with a video of herself showing off her baby bump while posing by a pool. "'You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib' 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the post, quoting her track, "How We Roll."

Back in 2022, her Denver Broncos quarterback husband made it clear he wanted to have more kids when he got down on one knee in front of Ciara during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Can we have more babies?" he asked her. "It would be perfect. Just give me one more at least... Is that a yes?"

"We definitely can," Ciara assured her husband, noting they had time to do it.

More recently, during an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Ciara joked host Alex Cooper sounded like her man when Cooper quipped, "So happy you're expanding the family. Maybe we'll see a number five at one point."

"You sound like Russ. Look, don't get crazy now," she replied. "Let's just go one baby at a time."

On a more serious note, the performer gushed about her other half as a dad.

"He's an amazing father," she said on the podcast of Wilson. "Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

Added Ciara, "There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you, but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

